OnePlus has launched a new OxygenOS beta – here’s what has changed

A new OxygenOS beta has just been revealed to address key software issues — so here are the new new features and fixes to get to grips with.

Announced via the official OnePlus forum, the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro will both be eligible for the new operating system beta. The changelog is as follows:

System Fixed the screen flashing issue with setup while adding the fingerprint Fixed the issue of the accidental muting of a vehicle navigation system with a Bluetooth connection Fixed the disabling of mobile data after an upgrade Optimized visual effects of the permission’s pop-up window Optimized the black and white screen issues with some apps Improved system stability and fixed other known issues

Phone Added the “Raise to lower the ringtone” feature in Sounds & Vibration for incoming calls Enabled efficient addition of unknown numbers to contacts Optimized the description for the features Expanded the dial pad area to avoid mis-touches

Messages Optimized the message sorting feature by verification code

Calculator Optimized UI and interactive experience

OnePlus Switch Supported transfer of iPhone data through iCloud

Weather Added The Weather Channel as a data source for accurate weather data



It’s reassuring that irritating issues and potential problems have been solved with this beta, and even more intriguing to see that OnePlus have facilitated switching to one of their devices from an iPhone; could a rivalry be heating up between the iPhone 11 and the OnePlus 7T? But before you rush to download the it, OnePlus have warned that the beta may be more unstable than official updates, and the software is downloaded at your own risk.

If you’re a OnePlus user and you’re still wondering when your phone will get updated to the Android 10 operating system, then wonder no longer — we can answer that question for you. Check out the guides below to find out when you’ll get it, and what you can expect from the update:

