How to watch the OnePlus TV and OnePlus 7T launch this afternoon

We’ve been treated to launches from Apple, Huawei and Samsung over recent weeks, and now it’s time for OnePlus to steal the limelight. We’re expecting the company to unveil its latest flagship smartphone and its keenly anticipated smart TV at a press conference in New Delhi today. Fortunately for those of us that can’t be there, the entire launch event is going to be live streamed, so you can tune in from the (relative) comfort of your desk.

The event is scheduled to kick off at 2:30pm BST, which is 7pm local time in New Delhi, India, where the event is being held.

That’s tricky timing for those of us hoping to tune in from the UK. If you’re unfortunate enough to have a hawk for a line manager, you may need to push back your lunch break in order to be able to tune in in real time.

Just hit the Play button in the video embedded below.

These events typically go on for around an hour, so make sure your lunch is within grabbing distance.

What we’re expecting from today’s launch event

OnePlus has taken a very strange approach to the launch of its latest batch of products.

Our understanding is that today’s event will be dedicated to the launch of the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus TV, and that the OnePlus 7T Pro will be unveiled at a separate event on October 10. Confusing.

Furthermore, the OnePlus TV will initially be exclusive to India, though OnePlus has said that it plans to roll it out in more markets − including European ones − at a later date.

The 7T will be an incremental upgrade over the OnePlus 7, which only launched in May.

The firm has dropped numerous OnePlus TV teasers over the past year, and the headline details are that it will feature a 55-inch QLED display, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, and eight speakers.

