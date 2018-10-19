OnePlus 6T is now arriving a day early and we have Apple to thank

OnePlus has announced it is bringing forward the launch of the OnePlus 6T by 24 hours, in order to avoid a scheduling conflict with Apple’s special event.

In a post on its official forum, OnePlus says it will now unveil the handset on Monday October 29, in New York City, instead of weathering a clash with the iPad Pro event the following day.

Back on October 8, OnePlus had invited the press and public to an event on October 30, but Apple’s announcement earlier this week threw a spanner in the works.

The company has reacted quickly to reschedule to ensure it doesn’t get lost in the shuffle of an Apple launch event, which typically garners the majority of tech headlines on that day. OnePlus says it consulted members of the tech media in order to gauge how the clash might affect its own coverage.

“As ambitious and passionate as we all are, we have to acknowledge the reality of this situation. There are no winners here,” the firm says.

“Over the course of almost 5 years, we have been proud to witness the rise of one of the most passionate and powerful communities in all of tech. But, we have to remain realistic. We have only just begun our journey and cannot afford to let one of the most important products in our history be affected by another great product launch. So after deep reflection, we have decided to move the OnePlus 6T Launch Event in New York City to October 29.”

OnePlus says all tickets purchased to the event are still valid, while the 11am start time and venue remain the same. The company says it will take care of fans who have to change their travel plans in order to make the event.

The company writes: “If you’re still able to join our event, first of all: Thank you! We will cover any costs you might incur to change your plans. If you need to pay to move your flight, we’ve got your back. Same goes for those of you who booked a hotel or made other arrangements. Our team will be getting in touch with all ticket owners individually to help you out.”

The OnePlus 6T promises to be the most advanced handset we’ve seen from the disruptive Chinese manufacturer. We’re expecting an in-display fingerprint sensor with a full-screen display and a tiny tear-drop notch.

Are you more excited about the OnePlus 6T? Or the new iPad Pro? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.