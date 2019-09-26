OnePlus just promised to bring the 7T’s 90Hz fluid display to all of its future phones

OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus TV today in India and co-founder Carl Pei came out with some good news for gamers: all future OnePlus phones will come with the 7T’s 90Hz Fluid Display.

The AMOLED panel on the 7T comes with an impressively speedy 90Hz refresh rate – a display that OnePlus claims is up to 38% more responsive than other Android smartphones – and so will OnePlus’ future smartphones.

Read our hands-on review of the OnePlus 7T

The term ‘fluid AMOLED’ refers to the 90Hz refresh rate on the smartphone. This is significantly faster than the industry standard – for context, the OnePlus 7 has a 60Hz refresh rate – and is a huge boost for gaming and streaming alike.

The first time we were actually presented with the term ‘fluid AMOLED’ was with the release of the OnePlus 7 Pro earlier this year and we only had praise for the display. Lots of it:

“Whether you’re just swiping around the user interface or watching compatible content, fluidity enhances the viewing experience everywhere. Motion is smoothed, with less apparent ghosting, and as a result the effect it creates supports the phone’s cutting-edge nature … Once you’ve become accustomed to it, you’ll be hard-pressed to revert back to a more conventional 60Hz display without the device in question feeling dated and laggy by comparison”.

Related: OnePlus 7T vs OnePlus 7

OnePlus claims the display also offers better colour accuracy, 40% less “potentially harmful” blue light and up to 1000 nits of brightness, meaning scrolling outdoors should be a breeze.

The 7T is also set to look stunning streaming with HDR10+/HDR support on a lot of major streaming sites including Netflix, YouTube and Amazon Prime Video and OnePlus’ performance distribution strategy means that the CPU cores can turn on automatically when you need them most.

Staff Writer Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …