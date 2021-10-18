 large image

OnePlus is selling a Harry Potter smartwatch, but only in India

Any Potterheads out there will be thrilled to learn that OnePlus is making Harry Potter themed watches, but sadly, in a move that’s truly Slytherin in nature, they won’t be sold everywhere.

Are you chasing a bit of childhood nostalgia, or still after that Snitch from the last Quidditch game?

If you said yes to either of those, then you might be interested in the latest OnePlus smartwatch line, which is Harry Potter themed.

The only problem here is that this limited edition tie in is also a watch that got a mere 2.5/5 stars when we reviewed it. The OnePlus Watch is not known for being the smoothest model around, and could put even the biggest fans off based off our testing.

Plus, the chances that you’ll even be around to buy the watch are already not looking great, as the wizarding watch will only be sold in India, so that’s tough luck if you’re a muggle waiting around in Surrey.

harry potter oneplus watch

But, if you are based in India and don’t mind taking a chance on the not-so-average smartwatch, you can buy it for ₹16,999, which works out to be around £164 in the UK or $225 over in America.

The OnePlus watch has been restyled, with a copper coloured finish and a vegan leather strap that has an embossed Hogwarts crest. You get some software tweaks with these units as well, with exclusive watch faces for each Hogwarts house, Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Slytherin and Ravenclaw.

You will also be treated to Harry Potter-themed animation and icons scattered throughout the UI, as well as a magic-themed box that you can save if you’re a super fan.

You can take some solace in the knowledge that OnePlus has been updating its smartwatch since its release, with new features being added such as a remote control camera and an always-on display.

So if you’re in India and you’re enough of a Potterhead to give this watch a try, it could become an important part of your magic armoury, if you can get past the other issues.

