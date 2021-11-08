OnePlus is launching a Pac-Man themed Nord – and you can win it

OnePlus has announced its latest special edition smartphone, the OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man, but we still don’t know what it looks like.

The phone is the latest special edition collaboration from OnePlus. The manufacturer has previously partnered with the likes of Mclaren and Cyberpunk 2077.

While the other two collaborations made sense (Mclaren is associated with speed, while Cyberpunk was, well, relevant when the phone came out), the Nord 2 x Pac-Man phone feels a little out of the blue. OnePlus addresses this in its forum post.

“Why did OnePlus decide to join forces with PAC-MAN?”, writes OnePlus.

“Well, the answer’s pretty simple. We wanted to deliver the same incredible specs and features you love from Nord 2 in a refreshing package that takes entertainment to the next level. In other words, the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition is Fast. Smooth. And way more fun”.

The Nord 2 x Pac-Man features a glow-in-the-dark dual film design on its rear cover, which OnePlus has achieved by applying phosphorescent ink to the inner film.

OnePlus has also “overhauled” the OxygenOS operating system with references to Pac-Man and gamified the software experience with games, challenges and hidden Pac-Man content woven throughout the UI.

This is all according to OnePlus of course, as the company has yet to share images of the device and let us judge for ourselves. The company does, however, promise to share more information on the forum and its Instagram account in the coming days.

The Nord 2 x Pac-Man includes 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and is pried at £499/€529 – that’s £100 more than the standard Nord 2 5G, a phone that launched this July as an affordable alternative to the flagship OnePlus 9.

Reviewer Andrew Williams went so far as to call the Nord 2 “one of the best phones to consider if you would like a high-end Android but find the idea of spending £800 or more ridiculous”, with the biggest downside being its short battery life.

The Pac-Man Edition takes away from this affordability slightly, but there is one way to get the phone for free if you’re based in Europe or India.

OnePlus is giving away a small number of OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man phones and OnePlus Buds Z to anyone willing to try their hands at playing Pac-Man over the next few days.

Anyone who earns a high enough score playing the arcade game at pac-man.oneplus.com will be in with a chance to win one of three devices, along with a pair of OnePlus Buds Z wireless earbuds.

OnePlus is also giving away plenty of early access codes to users that enter but don’t win, putting them first in line to order the phone and get a pair of Buds Z for free when they place their order.

The main contest ends on November 10, with early access vouchers being handed out until November 15.