OnePlus is announcing something ‘special’ tomorrow, but not the OnePlus 8

OnePlus is making planning to make a new product announcement on Tuesday March 3. And we have absolutely no idea what it is.

The company’s Indian arm tweeted a teaser video for the reveal, while the UK Twitter account posted some photos of whatever the piece of tech the firm has in store.

OnePlus says it’s a special project it has been working on, but offered the caveat the item isn’t a phone or a commercial product of any kind.

So, while we won’t be getting a glimpse at the OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8 Pro, there is a certain amount of intrigue here. Just what has OnePlus been up to?

Well the video and photo featured in the tweets don’t give much away any all. To the point we wouldn’t even be comfortable speculating. One of the photos (above) does look a bit like R2D2 without his shell.

Surely, OnePlus isn’t working on a helpful droid from a galaxy far, far away, is it? However, some inquisitive sorts have taken to adjusting the brightness and contrast on the photos to discover some hidden messages.

They read: “you won’t find anything,” followed by “but always remember” and then “robots are cool.” Interesting. We’re pretty sure it won’t be anything to do with the below suggestion though.

If you’re waiting on the OnePlus 8 and its Pro counterpart then we’re probably at least another month away from the launch. Expect the company to continue teasing features, beyond that 120Hz display, in the weeks to come.

What are you hoping for one the OnePlus 8 range? What will the company surprise us with tomorrow? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter

