OnePlus has just launched a rival to Google Pay – but there’s a big catch

OnePlus has just launched an NFC-based payment service for its mobile devices – but it’s not as comprehensive as Google Pay at this early stage.

OnePlus has announced a new payment system, appropriately named OnePlus Pay. For now it can only be used in China and is compatible with the following banking cards (according to): Guangfa Bank, Minsheng Bank, and SPDB. Apparently the feature will soon be rolling out to India to China as well, but for now it seems only to apply to the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro.

This of course wouldn’t be the first alternative payment system to Google Pay; Samsung Pay is another method set up by an Android manufacturer, while Apple Pay predates both of these. All of these options facilitate making in-app payments and purchases without having to enter your card details, as well as making contactless payments at a terminal via your NFC-enabled smartphone.

This announcement comes not too long before the expected launch of the OnePlus 8, and we would anticipate that more details about OnePlus Pay will be forthcoming at the event of the new flagship’s unveiling.

The new device looks set to run on a Snapdragon 865 chipset, which is capable of 5G connectivity thanks to its X55 modem. On top of that, rumours have alleged a three-sensor rear camera set-up, and cut-out selfie camera housed in the top of the screen. It’s already been officially confirmed that the display will support a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz, matching the premium Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The brand’s most recently released models are the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro. We rate both of them highly in our reviews, yet a peristent criticism lies in the fact that the cameras cannot compete with the best in the market. So with the launch of OnePlus Pay to take care of your money, we hope the manufacturer still has room for some more change.

