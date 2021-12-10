OnePlus halts buggy Android 12 rollout, but bigger problems may lie ahead

OnePlus has halted the rollout of its Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 update for the OnePlus 9 series phones, following a series of complaints from users about bugs.

The company said it is pulling the update, which rolled out earlier this week, while it works on fixes for issues including making and receiving calls and problems with AutoFill on web forms. Others have said the Alexa app doesn’t work on the phones we’ve included among the best Android phones out there.

As well as the bugs, OnePlus 9 owners have complained about multiple missing features, including the call recording app. Users have also said the ability to change and customise icons is missing in action. Posts on the OnePlus forums sum up the issues being experienced by users, although some say the operating system update has not been problematic for them.

“We are aware of the issues caused by the OxygenOS 12 update and our software team is fixing them. We will suspend this software update and roll out a new iteration as soon as possible,” a OnePlus spokesperson said.

Earlier this week, OnePlus said it was “thrilled to announce we have successfully started the rollout of OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro devices,” but that excitement hasn’t carried over into the user base.

The update is the first major release since OnePlus and OPPO announced that the latter’s ColorOS – rather than the OnePlus Oxygen OS – would be the base for both company’s phones moving forward. While this release retains the OxygenOS branding it appears to be ColorOS in all-but-name.

The venerable Android Police website went as far to say it was “just different shades of lipstick on the same pig.” Ouch. It seems OnePlus has some work to do if it intends to satisfy its most loyal customers with this Android 12 update. If the update had arrived firing on all cylinders, minus the bugs, the company probably wouldn’t be taking as much flak over the ColorOS incursion, but unfortunately for OnePlus, that’s not the case.