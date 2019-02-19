OnePlus is embedding Google Duo deeper into OxygenOS

OnePlus has announced that version 9.0.12 of its own flavour of Android – OxygenOS – will feature deeper integration of Google Duo.

That means Google Duo will become the default video calling app, in much the same way that it is on Google’s own Pixel devices. It’ll appear in the dial pad, call logs, contacts and messaging section making it far more deeply integrated than most Android phones, where it just appears in a Google Apps folder, rarely to be touched.

“Earlier in 2018, we conducted a research study with OnePlus users in India on video calling capability,” wrote Szymon Kopeć, a product lead at OnePlus, on the official forums. “Here, Google Duo ranked the highest in terms of call quality.”

The feature will appear across all recent OnePlus devices: the OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 will get it with OxygenOS 9.0.12, while the 5T, and 5 will see it in 9.04. Even the OnePlus 3 and 3T will get Duo integration when Android 9 Pie arrives – no hints on the date for that though, just the word “eventually”.

If Duo isn’t to your tastes, don’t despair: you can still use others, Kopeć says. “Users will continue to have access to the traditional carrier video calling option (currently available on the latest Open Beta builds for the OnePlus 6 and 6T). You can access this option with the ‘see all’ option under contact details: Contact >Select contact >See all >Choose video call”

Getting one manufacturer to integrate Duo deeper into its OS may not seem like the biggest of victories, but Google will be delighted with the news, given the patchy record the company has with communication products.

Remember Wave? Buzz? Spaces? Allo? Plus? All closed or in the process of closing. Even Hangouts doesn’t see much love. The fact that Duo is getting some appreciation beyond Google’s core audience should be cause for celebration in Mountain View.

Is Duo your video chat app of choice?