OnePlus ‘Crackables’ mobile game starts Sept. 18 with $30,000 prize

OnePlus is spreading its wings beyond its popular smartphone hardware. After announcing plans to launch a smart TV earlier on Monday, the company is also branching out into gaming.

The company has teamed with Google on the ‘Crackables’ puzzle game, which will give players the chance to win prizes, including a gaming setup worth $30,000. The game starts tomorrow with the first 1,000 people to complete three challenges progressing to the next round.

Those gamers will be sent the physical controllers required to continue in the competition, which will also yield ‘mysterious prizes’ for the runners up. The game is played exclusively on the mobile web and there’s no standalone app involved either.

Read more: Best smartphone

AndroidPolice has had some hands-on time with the games, calling it “equal parts entertaining and infuriating.”

OnePlus had teased the launch last week, ahead of the commencement of the game at 8am ET on September 18. What we didn’t know was how Google was involved in the proceedings.

The firm now explains. “OnePlus worked closely with the APAC division of the Google Zoo team to develop this campaign. Google Zoo is a creative team within Google that helps brands and agencies unlock the creative potential of Google technology.”

Will you be cracking open Crackables? Drop us a line with your thoughts @TrustedReviews on Twitter.