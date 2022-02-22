OnePlus foldable may already be here with OnePlus 10 Pro

The OnePlus 10 Pro has been shown to snap in half during a durability test, which probably isn’t what the company intended for its rumoured foldable debut.

Zack Nelson of well-established YouTube channel JerryRigEverything has put the OnePlus 10 Pro’s durability to the test, and found it wanting.

When the YouTuber attempted to bend the phone in two hands, its frosted glass rear cover first shattered, and then the whole phone began to buckle. When pressure was placed in the opposite direction, the entire phone effectively snapped in half.

Upon further investigation, it’s discovered that the OnePlus 10 Pro has a foldable fault line where the top edge of the battery aligns with the volume button and an antenna line. Nelson also observes that the metal exterior is much thinner than expected.

Of course, most potential OnePlus 10 Pro users won’t actively attempt to bend the phone in half, and it should stack up fine in general use. But as the experienced YouTube tester points out, it isn’t normal behaviour to be able to do such a thing with your bare hands.

If you’re someone who often sits down with your phone in your trouser pocket – rear or front – this might just be a factor to consider when the OnePlus 10 Pro finally rolls out globally.

The phone has been available to buy in China since January (hence this test), but we haven’t heard a peep about a global launch as yet. When it does arrive we’re expecting a broadly similar device to last year’s OnePlus 9 Pro, but with a bump to Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 power, a larger 5000 mAh battery, and speedy 80W wired charging.