OnePlus only wants to make “flagship” phones, says co-founder Carl Pei

As expected, the keenly anticipated OnePlus 7 gave MWC 2019 a swerve, with the firm instead opting to show off a pair of 5G prototype devices. With mystery continuing to surround OnePlus’ 2019 smartphone launch plans, co-founder Carl Pei has said that the company only wants to make “flagship” handsets.

OnePlus is set to launch a 5G phone in the first half of 2019. However, it’s currently unclear if this will be the OnePlus 7, or the first entry in a new 5G flagship line. If this second scenario was to unfold, the OnePlus 7 wouldn’t technically be a flagship phone. However…

Read more: Best smartphone

“We only want to make flagship phones,” Pei told Trusted Reviews when we asked him about OnePlus’ smartphone plans for 2019.

“If we do too many things it’s going to be hard to do everything well, and we live and die by our products. We cannot risk not having great products, and we don’t really want to confuse consumers either.”

So, not exactly a confirmation either way, but a hint that only one new phone will appear at its next launch.

Our best guess is that OnePlus is going to launch 5G and non-5G versions of the OnePlus 7 − similar to what Samsung has done with the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 5G.

At last year’s Qualcomm Tech Summit, OnePlus claimed it would be the first company to launch a 5G smartphone in 2019. However, since then, Samsung, Huawei, LG, Xiaomi and ZTE have unveiled 5G phones.

According to Pei though, OnePlus’ upcoming 5G phone will be the first 5G phone to go on sale in the UK.

Read more: Best Android phones

“We’ll have the UK’s first 5G phone launch, with EE, in the first half of this year,” Pei said. “We’re not going to be the first [to launch a 5G phone]. We’re going to be among the first. In the UK, we’re going to be the first. Globally, among the first.”

What are you hoping to see from OnePlus in 2019? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.