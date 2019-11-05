The first OnePlus wearables could arrive in early 2020

OnePlus could be planning to continue its expansion outside of smartphones and headphones with rumours a wearable device is on deck.

According to a Twitter leakster, the Chinese firm is plotting a fitness tracker, which may be here as soon as the OnePlus 8. The word comes from a writer at Indian site TechPP, who told those who might be considering the possibility of buying a fitness tracker in the near future to *wink, wink* never settle.

Of course, Never Settle is the motto often deployed by OnePlus to promote its devices, so there’s no prizes for catching onto that link. The tweet has been used in some quarters to suggest the rumoured OnePlus smartwatch is on the way, but the tweet makes no mention of a smartwatch, only a fitness tracker.

We’re not overly family with this source, so it’s probably wise to take this information with a pinch of salt for now.

It would certainly be possible to see OnePlus launch both a fitness tracker and a smartwatch, but the former might be the easier play.

The likes of Huawei and Xiaomi have experienced success in bundling their smartphones with affordable fitness trackers in recent years, sweeping up significant market share in the process.

OnePlus was rumoured to be pondering a smartwatch as far back as 2016, when concept sketches of the proposed device appeared online. However, it was thought the company soon abandoned the concept.

However, nothing should be ruled out, considering the company surprised many observers by entering the highly competitive television business. In that respect, perhaps taking on the Apple Watch should hold no fear for one of the most popular Android phone makers around.

We’re expecting the OnePlus 8 and One Plus 8 Pro to arrive in around May next year, although the way the company is going at the moment, don’t be surprised to see that date brought forward.

Would you buy a OnePlus smartphone or fitness tracker? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …