OnePlus Fast Charge accessories cut to knockdown prices for Black Friday

OnePlus has dropped the prices of its Fast Charge charging accessories by 50% for Black Friday 2018, making now a great time to strike if you fancy a spare power adapter or car charger. For more offers like this, take a look at our Black Friday 2018 UK deals roundup page.

The OnePlus Fast Charge Power Adapter (available in both UK and EU versions) is currently available for just £7.99, when it would normally set you back £15.99. It’s designed to charge up the OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 3 in lightning speed, though only if you use it with a OnePlus Fast Charge Type-C Cable (not included).

The stylish OnePlus Fast Charge Car Charger, meanwhile, has been reduced to £12.49 from £24.99, and does come with a OnePlus Fast Charge Type-C Cable. It also works with the OnePlus 3, 3T, 5, 5T, 6 and 6T, and should help get your phone from 0-60% in 30 minutes.

The company has also cut the prices of a load of cases for the OnePlus 6 cases (by up to 20%) and last generation OnePlus 5T cases (by up to 50%). A few eye-catching numbers are listed above.

Even more Black Friday content

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.