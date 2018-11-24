OnePlus Fast Charge accessories cut to knockdown prices for Black Friday

OnePlus has dropped the prices of its Fast Charge charging accessories by 50% for Black Friday 2018, making now a great time to strike if you fancy a spare power adapter or car charger. For more offers like this, take a look at our Black Friday 2018 UK deals roundup page.
OnePlus Fast Charge Accessories Black Friday Deals
OnePlus Fast Charge Power Adapter UK
OnePlus Fast Charge Power Adapter UK
Designed to be used with the OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 3.
OnePlus Fast Charge Power Adapter EU
OnePlus Fast Charge Power Adapter EU
The exact same deal as above, only on the EU version of the OnePlus Fast Charge Power Adapter.
OnePlus Fast Charge Car Charger
OnePlus Fast Charge Car Charger
Also designed to be used with the OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 3, you also get a OnePlus Fast Charge Type-C cable in the box.
The OnePlus Fast Charge Power Adapter (available in both UK and EU versions) is currently available for just £7.99, when it would normally set you back £15.99. It’s designed to charge up the OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 3 in lightning speed, though only if you use it with a OnePlus Fast Charge Type-C Cable (not included).
The stylish OnePlus Fast Charge Car Charger, meanwhile, has been reduced to £12.49 from £24.99, and does come with a OnePlus Fast Charge Type-C Cable. It also works with the OnePlus 3, 3T, 5, 5T, 6 and 6T, and should help get your phone from 0-60% in 30 minutes.
OnePlus 5T Protective Case Karbon
OnePlus 5T Protective Case Karbon
Raised edges offer drop protection for the camera and display.
OnePlus 6 Bumper Case Ebony Wood
OnePlus 6 Bumper Case Ebony Wood
Shock-resistant bumpers and a robust outer shell offer impact protection. Also available in Karbon and Nylon schemes.
OnePlus 6 Silicone Protective Case Red
OnePlus 6 Silicone Protective Case Red
A personal favourite, thanks to that eye-catching colour scheme. The silicone shell is paired with a soft microfiber lining for scratch protection.
The company has also cut the prices of a load of cases for the OnePlus 6 cases (by up to 20%) and last generation OnePlus 5T cases (by up to 50%). A few eye-catching numbers are listed above.
OnePlus Fast Charge Accessories Black Friday Deals
OnePlus Fast Charge Power Adapter UK
OnePlus Fast Charge Power Adapter UK
Designed to be used with the OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 3.
OnePlus Fast Charge Power Adapter EU
OnePlus Fast Charge Power Adapter EU
The exact same deal as above, only on the EU version of the OnePlus Fast Charge Power Adapter.
OnePlus Fast Charge Car Charger
OnePlus Fast Charge Car Charger
Also designed to be used with the OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 3, you also get a OnePlus Fast Charge Type-C cable in the box.
Even more Black Friday content
- Black Friday Smartwatch
- Black Friday Fitness Tracker
- John Lewis Black Friday
- Currys PC World Black Friday
- Apple Watch Black Friday
Today's Best Black Friday Deals – The deals you don't want to miss
Apple iPhone Xr 64GB Black – Unmissable 100GB Black Friday deal
Apple iPhone Xr 64GB Black – Unmissable 100GB Black Friday deal
This is the bargain of Black Friday and not to be missed. An iPhone XR for free and just £36 a month for 100GB of data? Yes, please.
All-new Kindle Paperwhite - Now waterproof and twice the storage - with special offers
All-new Kindle Paperwhite - Now waterproof and twice the storage - with special offers
Save £30 on the newly-released Kindle Paperwhite, our favourite Kindle yet.
Samsung Galaxy S9 – Stellar 40GB data deal (use code TRUSTED10)
Samsung Galaxy S9 – Stellar 40GB data deal (use code TRUSTED10)
The excellent Galaxy S9 with 40GB of data and a low monthly cost. Use our exclusive code to take £10 off the upfront.
Oral-B Smart Series 6000 CrossAction Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush with Bluetooth
Oral-B Smart Series 6000 CrossAction Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush with Bluetooth
An insane one day deal on this excellent Oral-B electric toothbrush.
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.