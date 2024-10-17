Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

OnePlus fans should circle October 24, amid major OnePlus 13 leak

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Android phone maker OnePlus has announced it’ll launch its next-generation OxygenOS 15 during a live stream later this month.

The new user interface, based on Android 15, has been tag-lined “speed meets AI” and will be unveiled on October 24 at 3:30pm UK time.

Android 15 and OxygenOS 15 will likely be available out of the box on the next-generation OnePlus 13, which could also arrive by the end of the month. While the phone is not expected to launch on October 24, today’s news makes it seem likely the OnePlus 13 will be the first major third-party flagship phone to pack Android 15.

In an announcement today, Chinese manufacturer didn’t go into too much detail about what OxygenOS 15 will provide, but did promise “meaningful new AI features” within the “fastest and most user-friendly” version of the UI yet.

The company says: “OxygenOS 15 introduces OnePlus’s latest AI features, aimed at empowering users with advanced technology. These features are strategically designed across multiple common scenarios to maximise productivity and creativity, making life easier for each user. The new OxygenOS 15 will be a perfect combination of speed, performance, and intelligence.”

OnePlus does go on to say that the design refresh will bring a unique visual style while the company says it has worked with fans to introduce “surprising features that empower multi-tasking scenarios and personality expression.”

Meaningful AI and surprising new features? Well that’s definitely worth a look next week.

In other OnePlus news, we may have our first look at the aforementioned OnePlus 13. The regular leaker @OnLeaks has published the image below (and in the main picture), claiming it is spreading on social media in China. Recently published benchmarking results suggest the phone will arrive running the as-yet-unreleased Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

