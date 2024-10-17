OnePlus fans should circle October 24, amid major OnePlus 13 leak

Android phone maker OnePlus has announced it’ll launch its next-generation OxygenOS 15 during a live stream later this month.

The new user interface, based on Android 15, has been tag-lined “speed meets AI” and will be unveiled on October 24 at 3:30pm UK time.

AirPods 3 down to £139 A Very good deal is now available bringing the last-gen AirPods down to just £139. A £40 saving on the original price. Very

Was £179

Now £139 View Deal

Android 15 and OxygenOS 15 will likely be available out of the box on the next-generation OnePlus 13, which could also arrive by the end of the month. While the phone is not expected to launch on October 24, today’s news makes it seem likely the OnePlus 13 will be the first major third-party flagship phone to pack Android 15.

In an announcement today, Chinese manufacturer didn’t go into too much detail about what OxygenOS 15 will provide, but did promise “meaningful new AI features” within the “fastest and most user-friendly” version of the UI yet.

The company says: “OxygenOS 15 introduces OnePlus’s latest AI features, aimed at empowering users with advanced technology. These features are strategically designed across multiple common scenarios to maximise productivity and creativity, making life easier for each user. The new OxygenOS 15 will be a perfect combination of speed, performance, and intelligence.”

OnePlus does go on to say that the design refresh will bring a unique visual style while the company says it has worked with fans to introduce “surprising features that empower multi-tasking scenarios and personality expression.”

Meaningful AI and surprising new features? Well that’s definitely worth a look next week.

In other OnePlus news, we may have our first look at the aforementioned OnePlus 13. The regular leaker @OnLeaks has published the image below (and in the main picture), claiming it is spreading on social media in China. Recently published benchmarking results suggest the phone will arrive running the as-yet-unreleased Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC.