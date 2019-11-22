OnePlus Data Breach: What you need to know about customer hack

OnePlus has emailed customers to alert them of a database breach that has exposed a myriad of personal information.

In the email, OnePlus broke the news to affected customers their order information had been obtained by an unauthorised third-party.

That, in the company’s own words, means “name, contact number, email and shipping addresses may have been exposed.” The firm prefaced this by informing users their payment information as well as their account passwords were not obtained during the intrusion.

OnePlus said it had taken steps to halt the incursion and reinforce its security, but didn’t specify what steps were taken and why its security needed reinforcing in the first place. However, that’s become par for the course when it comes to tech firms and data breaches.

Related: OnePlus 7T review

In the email, the firm wrote: “We took immediate steps to stop the intruder and reinforce security. Right now, we are working with the relevant authorities to further investigate this incident and protect your data.”

If you have received the email, you can communicate with the company through the official OnePlus forum thread. You can see the email below:

The scale of the hack is not yet known, but an interesting observation from Android Central, whose staff members have received the email, despite not purchasing a device since 2018’s OnePlus 6.

This isn’t the first time the company has been tripped up in this regard either. In January 2018, the firm revealed 40,000 customers who purchased a device online had their credit and debit card data stolen because of a malicious script in the ordering process.

Given the suspicion surrounding compatriot company Huawei’s activities right now, OnePlus would be wise to shore up the defences. The company has developed a huge amount of goodwill among a loyal fanbase for its ability to develop flagship-level smartphones priced below the likes of Apple and Samsung, so it would be a real shame to see that eroded by privacy issues.

Have you received the email from OnePlus? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …