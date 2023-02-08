OnePlus confirms there won’t be an 11 Pro or an 11T

OnePlus has confirmed that there will be no OnePlus 11 Pro in 2023, nor will there be an 11T later in the year.

The Oppo-owned brand has announced its new flagship phone, the OnePlus 11, and fans of the brand will notice that there’s something missing from that name. There’s no ‘Pro’ in the title.

OnePlus has released plain-numbered phones before, of course, right up to the OnePlus 9 in 2021. However, it’s always done so alongside the more premium Pro brother.

If you’re holding off in expectation of a later OnePlus 11 Pro announcement, however, you’ll be waiting in vain. OnePlus has informed Android Authority in plain language that there will be no such super-flagship phone, either this year or in the foreseeable future.

The full statement reads: “Starting with our 2023 lineup, we are streamlining the flagship portfolio in North America (and globally) by removing our Pro lineup. In our opinion, you don’t need to have a ‘Pro’ name for a device that’s already ‘pro.'”

The OnePlus 11 is indeed a highly capable phone with many of the ‘Pro’ features found in last year’s OnePlus 10 Pro, alongside a top tier processor and faster wired charging. Fans of wireless charging and IP68 certification might still take issue with that “already ‘Pro'” assertion, however.

Another interesting point that the company revealed is that there won’t even be a OnePlus 11T refresh towards the end of the year. The company is seemingly streamlining its flagship phone efforts and focusing on value launches.