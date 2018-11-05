OnePlus 6T could soon be available in something other than black

While it was slightly disappointing to see the OnePlus 6T launch in just two colour schemes − Mirror (aka glossy) Black and Midnight (aka matte) Black − we’re familiar enough with the company to know it would be a matter of time before new options arrived.

At the start of November, Ishan Agarwal posted screenshots of the OnePlus Support Website, which appeared to show a listing for a ‘Thunder Purple’ variant of the 6T. However, there were no images to go alongside the listing.

Until now, that is. A site called MrGizmo has published a series of official-looking press shots of a Thunder Purple OnePlus 6T.

We certainly hope they’re legitimate, as the handset shown off in them looks very pretty indeed, with a gradient finish that appears to be darker at the top.

OnePlus is yet to confirm that new colour schemes are incoming, but the company has previous in this regard, and we imagine it might have more than just Thunder Purple up its sleeve for the 6T.

Silk White and Amber Red variants of the OnePlus 6 came out months after the handset launched. And a similar thing happened with the OnePlus 5T, which came out in Sandstone White and Lave Red a little while after initially only launching in Midnight Black.

The OnePlus 6T scored 4.5/5 in our review, in which our Deputy Mobile, Tablets, Wearables Editor, Alex Todd, praised its design, performance, battery life and Screen Unlock feature.

However, it can’t compete with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Google Pixel 3 in the camera stakes, and some people won’t be best pleased about OnePlus’ decision to drop the headphone jack.

Are you waiting for the OnePlus 6T to come out in new colour schemes? What are you holding out for? Share your thoughts with us on Twitter @TrustedReviews.