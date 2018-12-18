The McLaren Edition OnePlus 6T, a souped-up version of the OnePlus 6T, was recently released, with Warp Charge 30 its headline feature. The new charging standard promises to get you a full day of power in just 20 minutes, thanks to a special Warp Charge 30 power unit and braided cord cable.

OnePlus has published a blog post that reveals more details about the technology, and it turns out that you can charge the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition at Warp Charge 30 speeds (30W) using OnePlus’ standard red Fast Charge USB Type-C cable.

Read more: Best smartphone

But that’s only if you use it with the Warp Charge 30 Power Adapter.

However, you’ll only get Warp Charge 30 speeds on the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition. While the Warp Charge 30 Power Adapter is backwards compatible with older OnePlus devices, it will only charge them up at Fast Charge speeds (20W).

OnePlus’ blog post also explains how the McLaren Edition 6T is able to handle Warp Charge 30 without overheating.

“The Warp Charge 30’ Power Adapter’s power all goes to a single cell,” the blog post reads. “The large amount of power it produces inevitably generates a large amount of heat.

“To overcome potential safety issues from overheating, our engineers altered the safety mechanisms of the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition’s battery assembly.

“They upgraded the components of the battery protection structure to allow for the larger current, and added an eight-layer protection board to the battery to provide more efficient cooling.”

Read more: Best Android phones

Whereas the OnePlus 6T costs £499 for 6GB RAM/128GB, £529 for 8GB RAM/128GB, and £579 for 8GB RAM/256GB, the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition is significantly more expensive, costing £649 for 10GB RAM/256GB.

Are you at all tempted by the McLaren Edition OnePlus 6T? How big a draw is Warp Charge 30 for you? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.