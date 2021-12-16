 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

OnePlus Buds Z2 announced with ANC and Pro-level sound quality

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

OnePlus has announced a new set of affordable earphones, the OnePlus Buds Z2, with sweeping improvements across the board.

Following on from last year’s OnePlus Buds Z, the OnePlus Buds Z2 offer an entry-level true wireless earbuds experience that will set you back far less money than a set of Apple AirPods 3.

Compared to last year’s model, the OnePlus Buds Z2 sport a 15% shorter stem, with an accompanying drop in weight. They come in Obsidian Black and Pearl White colour variants.

Like the OnePlus Buds Z, there’s an IP55 rating and a hydrophobic nano-coating, while the charging case also gets its own IPX4 rating. Both can take a splash of water or sweat.

Unlike last year’s model, and more in common with the OnePlus Buds Pro, the OnePlus Buds Z2 has gained active noise cancellation (ANC). Indeed, OnePlus is promising “some of the best active noise cancellation in its price segment”.

This noise cancellation should be reasonably nuanced too, with both Faint (+/-25dB) and Extreme (+/- 40dB) modes available, alongside a Transparency Mode.

In terms of sound quality, the OnePlus Buds Z2 now pack the larger 11mm drivers found in the OnePlus Buds Pro. That should make for superior bass production compared to the original Buds Z, and also adds Dolby Atmos support to the mix.

There are three basic sound modes out of the box: Cinematic Movie, Immersive Music, and Mobile Gaming. Talking of gaming, OnePlus has reduced the latency in its gaming mode to 94ms, down from the OnePlus Buds Z’s 103ms. This is only applicable on select OnePlus devices with Pro Gaming mode enabled, however.

Going the other way, a triple-mic set-up on both earbuds promises to lead to improved call quality.

Battery life appears to have taken a huge step forward, with 38 hours quoted on a single charge of that case. The OnePlus Buds Z could only manage 20 hours by comparison. Charging speeds have also improved dramatically, with a 10 minute juice up giving you 5 hours (up from 3 hours) of listening time.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 will go on sale on OnePlus.com and Amazon for £99.

You might like…

Trusted Reviews Awards: The Sony WF-1000XM4 are 2021’s Best True Wireless

Trusted Reviews Awards: The Sony WF-1000XM4 are 2021’s Best True Wireless

Alastair Stevenson 2 months ago
Best Wireless Earbuds 2021: The best cheap and premium earbuds

Best Wireless Earbuds 2021: The best cheap and premium earbuds

Kob Monney 5 months ago
Best headphones 2021: The best at any price

Best headphones 2021: The best at any price

Kob Monney 5 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.