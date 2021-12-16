OnePlus Buds Z2 announced with ANC and Pro-level sound quality

OnePlus has announced a new set of affordable earphones, the OnePlus Buds Z2, with sweeping improvements across the board.

Following on from last year’s OnePlus Buds Z, the OnePlus Buds Z2 offer an entry-level true wireless earbuds experience that will set you back far less money than a set of Apple AirPods 3.

Compared to last year’s model, the OnePlus Buds Z2 sport a 15% shorter stem, with an accompanying drop in weight. They come in Obsidian Black and Pearl White colour variants.

Like the OnePlus Buds Z, there’s an IP55 rating and a hydrophobic nano-coating, while the charging case also gets its own IPX4 rating. Both can take a splash of water or sweat.

Unlike last year’s model, and more in common with the OnePlus Buds Pro, the OnePlus Buds Z2 has gained active noise cancellation (ANC). Indeed, OnePlus is promising “some of the best active noise cancellation in its price segment”.

This noise cancellation should be reasonably nuanced too, with both Faint (+/-25dB) and Extreme (+/- 40dB) modes available, alongside a Transparency Mode.

In terms of sound quality, the OnePlus Buds Z2 now pack the larger 11mm drivers found in the OnePlus Buds Pro. That should make for superior bass production compared to the original Buds Z, and also adds Dolby Atmos support to the mix.

There are three basic sound modes out of the box: Cinematic Movie, Immersive Music, and Mobile Gaming. Talking of gaming, OnePlus has reduced the latency in its gaming mode to 94ms, down from the OnePlus Buds Z’s 103ms. This is only applicable on select OnePlus devices with Pro Gaming mode enabled, however.

Going the other way, a triple-mic set-up on both earbuds promises to lead to improved call quality.

Battery life appears to have taken a huge step forward, with 38 hours quoted on a single charge of that case. The OnePlus Buds Z could only manage 20 hours by comparison. Charging speeds have also improved dramatically, with a 10 minute juice up giving you 5 hours (up from 3 hours) of listening time.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 will go on sale on OnePlus.com and Amazon for £99.