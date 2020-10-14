OnePlus Buds Z get ear tips and a much lower price tag

The last we heard of OnePlus Buds, US customs were bragging about seizing ‘counterfeit AirPods’ and preventing them from entering the US. Ouch.

Well now the company is quickly looking to change the narrative with the new, even cheaper OnePlus Buds Z true wireless earphones.

The $45.99/£55 OnePlus Z Buds now feature silicone ear tips, differentiating them further from AirPods, which just have plastic tips. That’s price is also down from the the £79, the company asks for the current OnePlus Buds.

The new OnePlus model promises 20 hours of battery life, with a little help from the wireless charging case. That’s down from 30 hours on the original model. However, you’ll still get 3-hours of playback from a ten minute top-up, and a full recharge gets five hours.

The dynamic drivers are a little smaller too, down from 13.4mm to 10mm. Aside from that most of the other features remain in tact, and there’s even some improvements. OnePlus has also enabled a Quick Switch feature that enables users to quickly alternate between recently paired devices, just by pressing the button for a few seconds.

OnePlus is promising 3D sounds from Dolby Atmos and there’s bass boost technology, which the company says will provide “heart-pounding audio.” The company is also excited about the background noise reduction tech when you’re on audio and video calls. The Buds Z also has Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and they’re IP55 rated for sweat resistance.

The original OnePlus Buds were launched not so long ago, in June, alongside the OnePlus Nord smartphone. The new versions will go on sale on November 2nd, from OnePlus and Amazon.

The arrival comes alongside the new flagship OnePlus 8T smartphone, which is already earning praise for its lovely display, 65W fast charging and Android 11 compatibility right out of the box. Our reviewer gives it a 4.5/5 star rating, saying it should be “near the top of your list” if you’re seeking a performance phone below the standard flagship price.

