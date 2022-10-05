OnePlus Buds Pro 2 specs leak

Specifications for the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 appear to have leaked online.

The original OnePlus Buds Pro (pictured) turned out to be one of the better all-round true wireless earbuds packages of 2021, offering strong audio, a great fit, ANC and wireless charging at a reasonable price. That’s why we’re excited to gain news of the likely follow-up, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2.

Well known tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, more commonly known as Onleaks, has handed details on this new wireless audio contender to website Pricebaba.

Apparently, the Buds Pro 2 will feature dual 11mm and 6mm audio drivers (the original only had single 11mm drivers). If that sounds at all familiar, that’s because you were paying attention around the launch of the OPPO Enco X2 TWS.

What with Oppo now effectively running OnePlus as a sub-brand, the crossover is unsurprising. In this instance at least, we’re not complaining, as Oppo is an underrated player in the personal audio space.

Another claimed new feature of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is support for LDHC 4.0 spatial audio, making it even more of an Apple AirPods Pro equivalent.

ANC now purportedly goes up to 45db rather than the original’s 40db, while adaptive noise cancellation makes a return. Once again, both buds will come with three microphones for effective voice isolation.

It’s claimed that the Buds Pro 2 will be able to hit 6 hours of battery life with ANC active (22 hours with the case), or 9 hours with ANC off (38 with the case).

Wireless charging returns, as does Warp Charge fast charging, which can give you 10 hours of play time from just 10 hours plugged in. That’s the same as the original.

IP55 water resistance makes a return, while there’s also support for Google Fast Pair, Bluetooth 5.2, and a 69ms low latency mode (the original could only drop to 94ms).

There are no images or renders of the new buds, but it is claimed that they’ll come in a new green colour alongside the usual white and black.

We don’t have any pricing details right now, but we’re expecting something similar to that £139/$149 RRP for the original OnePlus Buds Pro. Expect an official announcement on the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 soon.