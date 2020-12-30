OnePlus Band to join OnePlus Watch in wearable expansion – report

With a OnePlus smartwatch already confirmed for early 2021, new reports are claiming the company also plans to launch a fitness band as part of the expansion into wearables.

An Android Central source says OnePlus is planning a budget wristband costing around $40 (about £30) during the first three months of the New Year.

The source says the idea is to rival popular devices like the Xiaomi Mi Band 5, which are priced low enough to interest recreational fitness enthusiasts and are settling exceptionally well.

Related: Best fitness trackers

Today’s report indicates there’ll be an AMOLED display as well as water resistance and a long, multi-day battery life. According to the source, the OnePlus Band will initially be available in India, before it spreads to other parts of the world.

The source says it’ll arrive before the OnePlus 9 event, meaning a potential release in January or February. Whether it’ll arrive on the same day as the OnePlus Watch also remains to be seen.

The OnePlus Watch has been in the works for six years, but was cancelled while the firm focused on building up its smartwatch arsenal. Now, with an abundance of phones at various price tiers, as well as headphones and, in some markets, television sets, OnePlus is spreading its wings once again.

Are you expecting a lot from OnePlus’ expansion into wearable tech? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.