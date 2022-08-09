 large image

OnePlus and Oppo phones banned in Germany

OnePlus and Oppo phones have been banned from sale in Germany due to an ongoing patent lawsuit from Nokia.

The Finnish telecommunications giant won a court case against Oppo and OnePlus (which is essentially an Oppo sub-brand at this point) in July, concluding that the two Chinese phone makers weren’t paying Nokia its due for its 5G patents in Germany.

Oppo unsuccessfully appealed this decision, and is now complying with the court order to halt all smartphone sales in the country. Head on over to the Oppo Germany website, and it feels like a placeholder, with no handsets to navigate through. Which is a shame, because the OnePlus Find X5 Pro represented an early-2022 highlight.

What is featured is a single-issue Q and A section that reassures existing Oppo customers that can continue to use their Oppo products without restriction, and that they will continue to receive support and updates for their device.

As 9to5Google points out, the OnePlus Germany webpage doesn’t appear to be acknowledging the ruling in quite such an up front manner. All seems well, with all phones listed, until you realise that there’s no means to actually buy a handset. The OnePlus Germany Store page is simply populated by the brand’s accessories.

While this dispute has been fought in Germany, it could well set a precedent for the rest of Europe to follow in banning Oppo and OnePlus phones from sale. With Europe being one of the biggest smartphone markets in the world, this could prove hugely problematic for the two brands. Watch this space for more news as we get it.

