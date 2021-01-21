OnePlus and Oppo phones are about to get even more similar

Smartphone makers Oppo and OnePlus share the same parent company, which has led to the release of some pretty similar phones over the years.

The OnePlus 8 Pro looks a lot like the Oppo Find X2 Pro, which made our best phones list, for example. So much so that you’d have to assume some resources are being shared.

That synergy looks set to grow with the news the two Chinese manufacturers are streamlining their R&D efforts, while continuing to focus on individual efforts. Following reports of an R&D merger, OnePlus issued a statement saying the integration should assist the company with further growth.

“To better maximise resources and further position OnePlus for growth, we are in the process of further integrating some R&D capabilities within OPLUS, our long-term investor,” a spokesperson said (via Android Authority).

“OnePlus will continue operating independently and working to deliver the best possible user experience for existing and future OnePlus users.”

In case you were unaware, OPLUS is an investment group that piles cash in OnePlus, Oppo and RealMe. Shared resources are likely to result in shared features appearing in the company’s respective phones.

While OPPO is gaining a presence in the west, OnePlus is unquestionably more popular in Europe and the United States, meaning there won’t be that much in the way of overlap to the eyes of the average consumer.

What we might get is some features quicker than they’d arrive if both companies are operating more independently from a research and development perspective.

A previous report on the matter (via 9to5Google) speculated that the two companies may operate in the vein of Xiaomi and Redmi from a hardware perspective. However, the OnePlus OxygenOS and Oppo ColorOS will remain independently developed.

Are you on board with Oppo and OnePlus’ quest to dominate more of the smartphone landscape? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.