OnePlus is working on a one-handed mode for the hefty OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro, promised the brand’s software product manager yesterday.

OnePlus’ Android overlay is packed with useful perks and options for customisation but one feature has been suspiciously absent for a while now.

As smartphone displays get bigger, a one-handed mode has increasingly been in demand across all manner of Android devices. With OnePlus taking its Pro variation from an already large 6.28-inch display to a massive 6.67-inches just this year, users have been finding it harder and harder not to fumble when it comes to navigating their smartphone with one hand.

Thankfully, OnePlus seems to have heard its customers cries, confirming that a one-handed mode will be coming to OxygenOS very soon.

Looking for feedback on its recently released 7T Series, OnePlus ran an AMA session on the company’s customer forum yesterday afternoon.

“will a one-hand mode appear in the future? The devices are getting longer and wider. Almost all manufacturers manage to implement this function. why not OnePlus”, asked OnePlus forum member darren190390.

To which OnePlus software product manager Zed Z. responded, “We are working on the one hand mode. Please stay tuned”.

Read our review of Android 10

OnePlus really is behind the game when it comes to introducing a one-handed solution to its flagship device. Many of its competitors – including the likes of Samsung and Xiaomi – already offer one-handed modes on their skins, allowing users to send messages and navigate the web with their phone in one hand and a cup of coffee or a bag of groceries in the other.

One-handed modes generally work by pushing buttons and gestures further down on the screen, making the settings easier to reach and swipe through for the average user. On Samsung’s One UI, for example, switching on one-handed mode will shrink your display and position everything in either the left or right bottom corner of the screen depending on which hand you use to navigate the smartphone’s interface.

Read our review of the OnePlus 7T Pro

Z. gave little to no hint of when the one-handed mode would land on OxygenOS or what it would look like, so be sure to keep an eye on the Android skin if you want to catch the feature when it finally lands.

Staff Writer Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …