OnePlus Ace Pro – Another major Chinese smartphone launch postponed

OnePlus has abruptly postponed the launch of the OnePlus Ace Pro – essentially the OnePlus 10T for the Chinese market – in China today, marking the second such mysterious cancellation in as many days.

Yesterday it was Motorola (and more specifically owner Lenovo) that cancelled its launch event at the last minute. The Razr 2022 foldable and the X30 Pro flagship were expected to be unveiled, but the event was cancelled with no further explanation.

Now it’s the turn of OnePlus to pull out at the last second. Over on the company’s official Weibo page, the company issued the following (machine-translated) post: “I’m very sorry, the OnePlus Ace Pro new product launch and recent related activities have been postponed for some reason, and the follow-up plan will be announced separately.”

While we have to mention again the inherent imperfection of translation software, it’s interesting that the vaguely translated language used here – “cancelled for some reason” – is identical to that used in yesterday’s Motorola post.

There’s been no further explanation for either cancellation so far, but it’s worth noting that they coincide with spiking political tensions between the US and China as over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan.

The phone OnePlus was due to announce, the OnePlus Ace Pro, is set to see an international release as the OnePlus 10T. It remains to be seen if that phone’s global launch event will still take place in New York at 3pm later today.

We’ll let you know as and when we hear anything more on the OnePlus 10T launch event later today.

