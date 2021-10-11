Specs of the OnePlus 9RT have appeared online ahead of the device’s official release.

Anyone who’s been keeping an eye out for the latest smartphone from OnePlus will be happy to learn that the company has confirmed that the OnePlus 9RT will be launching officially on 13 October, with sales starting on 19 October. We don’t expect this phone to come to markets like the UK, though.

The smartphone announcement came alongside some juicy details about the latest device, including information on the battery, processor and screen.

The OnePlus 9RT will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 system on chip paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, according to GSM Arena.

It’s currently unknown how much RAM the OnePlus 9RT will come with, though Geekbench revealed that it would have `12GB onboard, though that doesn’t mean that there won’t be other configurations as well, likely an 8GB option.

It also will be available in two colour options, in black and silver, and should be up for pre-orders in China in just a few days, on the 13, with sales officially starting up on the 29 October.

It also seems that the OnePlus 9RT will come with a 50MP main camera, though we don’t know about the three other cameras that feature on the smartphone.

GMS Arena also reported that the 9RT will be the first OnePlus smartphone with a 600Hz touch sampling rate, which should improve click delay by 57% and slide delay by 47%, according to the company.

Plus, talks of a cooling system in the smartphone will feature a five-layer structure that covers a large area of the device. This will help to keep the Snapdragon 888 chipset running smoothly.

The cooling system is made of sheets of graphite and should offer 20% better heat dissipation efficiency when compared to the OnePlus 9R.

Keep your eyes peeled for more information on the OnePlus 9RT, as we’ll be posting any updates that come along before the phone’s release.