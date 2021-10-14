 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

OnePlus 9RT finally announced with impressive specs

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The OnePlus 9RT has finally been announced after numerous leaks, packaging high-end components in a surprisingly affordable form factor – at least in the limited territories where it will be made available.

As of right now, the OnePlus 9RT is headed only for its home territory of China, but you can expect it to make an appearance in India at some point too.

This is no subtle reworking of the OnePlus 9R, despite the name. In fact, it could almost be viewed as the OnePlus 9T we never received.

With a Snapdragon 888 processor, 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and a 59% larger heat sink, it’s certainly mixing it with the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro in the performance stakes. Its 6.62-inch 120Hz FHD+ OLED display tops the OnePlus 9 on size and matches it everywhere else.

On the camera front, you also get the same 50MP Sony IMX766 wide sensor as the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus Nord 2, but unlike those phones this is backed by optical image stabilisation (OIS).

There’s also a 16MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro sensor, both of which seems to represent budget concessions. Oh, and you also get a standard-looking 16MP selfie camera.

Elsewhere you get a 4,500mAh two-cell battery and 65W fast charging, which again achieves parity with the top dogs in the OnePlus range. There’s also a solid 128 or 256GB of storage, a pair of stereo speakers, and in-display fingerprint reader, and 5G support.

Prices start from CNY 3,300, which directly translates to £374/$513. Not that we’re likely to be seeing this handset in the West.

You might like…

Best Android phones 2021: The 13 top phones with Android right now

Best Android phones 2021: The 13 top phones with Android right now

Max Parker 4 months ago
OnePlus and Oppo are ‘merging’ – here’s why it could be great news for fans

OnePlus and Oppo are ‘merging’ – here’s why it could be great news for fans

Chris Smith 4 months ago
OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 9: Spec and feature face-off

OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 9: Spec and feature face-off

Max Parker 7 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.