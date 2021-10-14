OnePlus 9RT finally announced with impressive specs

The OnePlus 9RT has finally been announced after numerous leaks, packaging high-end components in a surprisingly affordable form factor – at least in the limited territories where it will be made available.

As of right now, the OnePlus 9RT is headed only for its home territory of China, but you can expect it to make an appearance in India at some point too.

This is no subtle reworking of the OnePlus 9R, despite the name. In fact, it could almost be viewed as the OnePlus 9T we never received.

With a Snapdragon 888 processor, 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and a 59% larger heat sink, it’s certainly mixing it with the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro in the performance stakes. Its 6.62-inch 120Hz FHD+ OLED display tops the OnePlus 9 on size and matches it everywhere else.

On the camera front, you also get the same 50MP Sony IMX766 wide sensor as the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus Nord 2, but unlike those phones this is backed by optical image stabilisation (OIS).

There’s also a 16MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro sensor, both of which seems to represent budget concessions. Oh, and you also get a standard-looking 16MP selfie camera.

Elsewhere you get a 4,500mAh two-cell battery and 65W fast charging, which again achieves parity with the top dogs in the OnePlus range. There’s also a solid 128 or 256GB of storage, a pair of stereo speakers, and in-display fingerprint reader, and 5G support.

Prices start from CNY 3,300, which directly translates to £374/$513. Not that we’re likely to be seeing this handset in the West.