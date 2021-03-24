Alongside the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, the company also announced the OnePlus 9R. Here’s everything you need to know, include release dates and availability.

While the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro got all the attention, the heavily-rumoured OnePlus 9R also got its grand-unveiling at the same time.

With the OnePlus 9 Pro having all the skills to challenge the best Android phones (but maybe not the best camera phones) how does the OnePlus 9R compare?

OnePlus 9R price and release date – Very much an exclusive

There’s no wide availability here

Cheapest member of the OnePlus 9 family

The OnePlus 9R will be out in India in April for the price of ₹40,000, which is around $550/£400, however don’t expect this phone to hit regions like the UK or the USA.

It will also be available in China from mid-April.

Configurations range up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone will be available in Lake Blue and Carbon Black when it arrives.

OnePlus 9R specs and features – Focussed on gamers

Plenty of snappy specs

OLED display

FHD+ resolution

Essentially, the India and China-exclusive OnePlus 9R is a 2020 OnePlus 8T fitted with the newer Snapdragon 870 5G processor, compared with last year’s Snapdragon 865 processor. That’s a significant power leap for what’s billed as a mid-range phone.

OnePlus is placing a heavy focus on gaming with a 120Hz refresh rate within the 6.55-inch AMOLED display. There’s a 1080p resolution and HDR10+ tech. The display is flat and coated by Gorilla Glass 5.

As for the camera, OnePlus has also retrofitted the tech new handset with last year’s camera specs. There’s a 48-megapixel main sensor with OIS.

Buyers in India will also benefit from a 16-megapixel ultra wide camera, a 5-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel monochrome camera. 4K video at 60fps is also available.

OnePlus 9R battery life – Wireless charging is absent

No Qi charging

Same size battery as the 9 and 9 Pro

Although there’s no wireless charging on board, just like the 8T, there is some seriously fast 65W Warp Charge available for the 4,500mAh battery. When reviewing the OnePlus 8T we found a 15 minute blast gave us enough juice to get through an entire day.

Alongside the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, the company used the event to reveal its first smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch. It brings WearOS and promising longer battery life than we’re used for from many Android watches.