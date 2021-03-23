OnePlus 9R is a supercharged OnePlus 8T and Brits can’t buy it

Alongside the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, the company also announced the OnePlus 9R, but it’ll only be available in India. What are we Europeans missing out on? Not that much, judging by the spec sheet.

Essentially, the India-exclusive OnePlus 9R is a 2020 OnePlus 8T fitted with the newer Snapdragon 870 5G processor, compared with last year’s Snapdragon 865 processor. That’s a significant power leap for what’s billed as a mid-range phone. The new chip is cooled by a vapour chamber too.

As hinted last week, OnePlus is placing a heavy focus on gaming with a 120Hz refresh rate within the 6.55-inch AMOLED display. There’s a 1080p resolution and HDR10+ tech. The display is flat and coated by Gorilla Glass 5.

As for the camera, OnePlus has also retrofitted the tech new handset with last year’s camera specs. There’s a 48-megapixel main sensor with OIS. Buyers in India will also benefit from a 16-megapixel ultra wide camera, a 5-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel monochrome camera. 4K video at 60fps is also available.

Although there’s no wireless charging on board, just like the 8T, there is some seriously fast 65W Warp Charge available for the 4,500mAh battery. When reviewing the OnePlus 8T we found a 15 minute blast gave us enough juice to get through an entire day.

The device will be out in India in next month for the price of 40,000, which is around $550/£400, but that’s not really any concern of ours. Configurations range up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone will be available in Lake Blue and Carbon Black when it arrives.

Alongside the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, the company used the event to reveal its first smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch. It brings WearOS and promising longer battery life than we’re used for from many Android watches. Thankfully that will be coming out in the UK.

