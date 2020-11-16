OnePlus 9 Pro may not get an upgrade in this key area

OnePlus has had a busy year, just releasing a twosome of new budget phones to mixed results. However, we’re already looking towards 2021 for the former flagship killer manufacturer – with new rumours emerging about the specs of the OnePlus 9 Pro.

With 2020 coming to a close, rumours surrounding next year’s Android flagships are ramping up – from the Samsung Galaxy S21 to the Snapdragon 875 it and other flagships are expected to sport. OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to be fitted with the same chip, but another spec may be cause for some disappointment.

According to GizmoChina, a Geekbench listing which appears to be the OnePlus 9 Pro has now cropped up, with the device codenamed “LuBan LE2117.” The results show a single-core score of 1122 and a multi-core score of 2733.

The score itself is impressive, beating out all Android devices currently on offer. The results come courtesy of a chip that features four base cores clocked at 1.8GHz, three performance cores at 2.42GHz and prime core at 2.84GHz.

However, the Geekbench listing reveals another key spec. The presumed OnePlus 9 Pro is only equipped with 8GB RAM. On first thought, there’s no reason this should put most users off, with 8GB RAM being the amount on offer from the current OnePlus 8 Pro. Unfortunately, it does smack a bit of resting on your laurels.

OnePlus 8 Pro represented an absolute powerhouse of the Android flagship market so, to continue pushing boundaries, we would have expected to see the next iteration make the step up. You can get the current 8 Pro with 12GB but you are required to fork out extra.

Kicking things off with a base model that has 12GB RAM for the OnePlus 9 Pro would be a statement maker for the traditionally bold manufacturer.

With OnePlus 9 Pro still some way out, there hasn’t been a ton of rumours regarding the rest of the device. However, a continuation of the AMOLED and high refresh rate display combo is expected – with the refresh rate potentially getting a bump up from 120Hz to 144Hz this time around.

