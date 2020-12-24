OnePlus 9 ‘Lite’ to rock 2020’s best Snapdragon processor – report

If the idea of a ‘Lite’ OnePlus 9 phone means including the processor currently sitting within best Android flagship phones around, then sign us up.

New reports are suggesting the OnePlus 9 Lite will be a budget offering carrying the top 2020 Snapdragon 865 processor, which will be replaced by the forthcoming Snapdragon 888 processor.

If the Android Central report comes to fruition, it’ll mean the lowest-end version of the range will carry significant power, and certainly more than the Snapdragon 765 many thought this device could carry.

There’s still some debate on what this device will end up being called. Some rumours have called it the OnePlus 9E, while others seem to think it’ll be the OnePlus 9 Lite. Regardless, it’s going to be packing some pretty serious power.

It also claims the handset will have a 90 or 120Hz AMOLED panel with 65W fast charging, so again, all the hallmarks of a flagship device. Changes are likely to be more noticeable in the camera tech, but few details have emerged as yet.

According to the report three devices, the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 Lite, will launch in the first three months of 2021. The report says the device will retail for around $600 (around £450), putting it into competition with the Galaxy S20 SE and Google Pixel 5.

Earlier this week, OnePlus revealed it is also going to reveal its first smartwatch in the early part of 2021, so it’ll be a big part of the year for OnePlus as it continues to diversify its offerings.

Is a flagship phone still absolutely necessary for near perfect performance? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.