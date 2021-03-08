OnePlus 9 is keeping a feature dropped by Apple and Samsung

OnePlus has confirmed it will not join the growing number of smartphone manufacturers to omit the charging plug from the box.

In a brief post responding to the concerns of users on the OnePlus community forums, company CEO Pete Lau confirmed the OnePlus 9 will “have the charger in the box.” It comes after Apple and Samsung decided to ditch the wall charger from the iPhone 12 and Galaxy S21 respectively.

Both companies have cited environmental concerns for omitting the accessory, claiming it costs down on waste and helps to ensure more boxes can sit fit on a shipping pallet. Cynics have called the move a cost-cutting exercise.

Related: Best mid-range phones

It’s not a surprise OnePlus is going this route, considering the OnePlus 8T‘s in-box 65W charger has been a selling point for the phone. It’s not clear whether OnePlus has plans to improve the charger this time around.

Earlier today, OnePlus announced its ‘moonshot’ ahead of the OnePlus 9 release. The company confirmed its the OnePlus 9 cameras were developed with help from imaging legend Hasselblad.

“OnePlus has always prioritized a premium user experience over everything else. Beginning in 2021, we are making a concerted effort to significantly improve the smartphone camera experience for our users, with the expertise of a truly legendary partner in Hasselblad,” said Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus.

“With OnePlus’ top-of-the-line hardware and computational photography and Hasselblad’s rich aesthetic knowledge in traditional photography, I am confident that the OnePlus 9 Series will be a major leap forward in our ability to deliver a premium, flagship camera.”

The phone itself will be revealed on March 23. We’re expecting the OnePlus 9 to be accompanied by the OnePlus 9 Pro. It’s possible there’ll be a Lite version of the phone too, according to recent reports.

Will you be buying the OnePlus 9 when the company announces the range at the end of the month? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.