OnePlus 8T to rock Android 11 and 120Hz display – report

The buzz is growing surrounding the OnePlus 8T, with the bi-annual ‘T’ release expected before the end of the year.

After a number of recent leaks we may have new insight into the spec sheet likely to debut within the next-gen handset that could be here as soon as late September/early October.

The big takeaway from an Android Central exclusive report is word the device will arrive with Android 11 and the OxygenOS 11 user interface out of the box. This is likely to make it one of the first, non-Pixel devices to arrive carrying the new version of Android without the need to wait for the update.

Sources believe the standard OnePlus 8T will inherit one of the OnePlus 8 Pro’s finer features, a 120HZ AMOLED display. The report also says 8T retains the 8’s 6.55-inch display, but will pack the greatly enhanced refresh rate.

There’s also word on the cameras with the report suggesting there’ll be four rear cameras, headlined by a 48-megapixel primary lens and accompanied by a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel portrait lens and and a 5-megapixel macro lens. According to the report, the handset will boast a new image sensor which means the 48-megapixel photos should offer some improvements over the same resolution offered by the OnePlus 8.

The information comes following a leaked render earlier in the week, along with leaks suggesting a Snapdragon 865+ SoC will be accompanied by at least 8GB RAM and 128GB of built in storage. The handset and a Pro model is likely to arrive carrying 5G options, Fast Charge tech and plenty more.

All in all, it’s probably the most anticipated Android phone of late 2020 and we’re looking forward to getting our hands on it.

