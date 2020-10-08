OnePlus 8T design confirmed, including the fourth camera

The OnePlus 8T design has been officially confirmed ahead of the virtual launch event on October 14.

Ahead of a busy week of tech launches and sales from Apple and Amazon, OnePlus is getting ahead of the game by showcasing the design for its second flagship release of 2020.

In a short clip published to YouTube on Thursday, OnePlus confirmed the new, larger camera bump which appears to harbour a fourth camera lens. We can see from the video that the camera headliner will be the 48-megapixel sensor with optical image stabilisation.

That’s expected to be backed by a 16-megapixel wide-angle, 5-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel portrait lens.

We can also see the left side of the phone, which reveals the audio silencer and a power button. OnePlus also gives us a close look at the glass rear casing in the Aquamarine Green hue.

In a companion blog post, the company goes into more detail on the “remarkable glossy back cover” for this variant of the OnePlus 8T.

“This version takes advantage of diffuse reflection, a form of light refraction that scatters light in an expansive array of angles and directions, to produce a clean, gleaming surface that effectively mitigates the buildup of fingerprints,” the company writes.

“Throughout development, we tried and tested hundreds of films before landing on the ideal type, which contains 7 layers, to complement the high-gloss finish and bring out the unique shade between green and blue.”

The confirmation of the design is in line with recent leaks, although the camera array is quite different to the CAD-based render mock-up published by @OnLeaks. All this means there’ll even less new information will be on offer when OnePlus finally unveils the phone on October 14.

We already know it’ll pack a 6.55-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 6W charging a large 4,500mAh battery and the Android 11 operating system. We’re also going to see Android 11 and, most likely, the Snapdragon 865 Plus processor.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …