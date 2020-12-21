OnePlus 8T Concept is a hi-tech chameleonic handset you can’t buy

If you enjoyed the OnePlus 8T, then you’ll straight up love the OnePlus 8T Concept, which adds a living element to the handset that allows the design to work in sync with the software features.

According to OnePlus, the colour-changing tech within the phone, which will not be released to the public, could create breathing monitors that would enable users to regulate their breathing by following the colour shifts.

It could also be used to display notifications for incoming calls that could enable users to interact with their handset without touching the phone.

This experimental handset is the follow-up to the OnePlus Concept One phone, announced at CES 2020. That used colour-shifting glass to make the make it appear as if the rear cameras had disappeared.

Related: Best Android phone 2020

The latest iteration incorporates ECMF (Electronic Colour, Material and Finish) elements that allow the phone’s glass to change colour from dark blue to light silver.

“The ECMF has taken the form of a colour-changing film that contains metal oxide in glass, the valence state of the metal ions varying under different voltages,” says OnePlus in a press release, leading to the change in colour you can see in the animation above.

This creates a more natural interaction between OnePlus users and their handset, according to the company. In the announcement, OnePlus says the ECMF design gains its interactivity by working with the mmWave sensing tech.

OnePlus says the mmWave tech allows the device to perceive, image, locate, and track objects when it sends and receives electromagnetic waves.

“Combining the shifting colours on the electrochromic back of the OnePlus 8T Concept with mmWave sensing technology is just the first step in opening up a wide range of possibilities for how people interact with their smartphones,” OnePlus says.

“In the near future, we believe there will be many more uses for Reactive Sensing such as touchless notifications (ECMF could flash colours for an incoming call, and users could accept or reject the call with a simple gesture. That will allow users to control the OnePlus 8T Concept using gestures without even touching the device) and a breathing monitor (The mmWave technology can register a user’s breathing, enabling the colour to change in sync and effectively making the phone a biofeedback device. The OnePlus 8T ECMF breathes with you.)”