OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 8 Pro: 6 big differences

There are lots of similarities with the duo of new OnePlus 8 phones. They are both powered by the Snapdragon 865, both have 5G support and come with either 8 or 12GB RAM. You’ll also find the same version of Oxygen OS 10.5 installed on both phones.

However, that’s not to say the ‘Pro’ model doesn’t earn its fancy name. Here are six big difference between the two devices.

1. The Pro has all the best screen features, even if most of the specs are the same

A lot of the hype OnePlus tried to create in the run-up to the launch of the 8 series was around the display. Most of these highly anticipated features are only available on the Pro model, though.

The OnePlus 8 Pro has a 6.7-inch 120Hz (240Hz sampling) QHD+ OLED panel, with a peak brightness of over 1000 nits (that’s according to the OnePlus, anyway). The OnePlus 8, on the other hand, tones that down slightly to 6.57-inches, 90Hz and FHD+.

While the numbers are different, we’re still big fans of the display on the regular OnePlus 8 and the difference between a 90Hz and 120Hz display is far less noticeable than between 60Hz and 90Hz. We also tend to keep the OnePlus 8 Pro set to FHD+, as it helps stretch the battery further.

2. You get wireless charging on the Pro, but the OnePlus 8 still has very fast charging

OnePlus confirmed the OnePlus 8 series would get wireless charging before launch – but in truth, it’s only the Pro model that benefits from the addition.

With the Pro, you get wireless charging up to 30w if you’re using the brand’s own Warp 30 Wireless Charger, or up to 10w with a standard Qi charger.

There’s no wireless charging on the OnePlus 8; however, this can still be charged very quickly with the included 30w charger.

3. OnePlus finally adds an official IP68 rating – but only, you guessed it, with the Pro

Along with the Qi wireless charging, another big feature many have asked OnePlus to add over the years has been an official IP rating. And with the Pro, that’s the case as its the first OnePlus phone to pack to be IP68 certified.

This feature is lacking on the standard 8, which retains the same water protection as previous OnePlus devices.

4. The OnePlus 8 feels so much nicer to hold and use

Even though both phones have a curved display and neither is really what we’d call compact, the standard 8 isn’t quite as tall as the Pro and as a result, feels nicer to hold. The overall smaller nature means the curves aren’t quite so obvious, and they don’t dig into our hands quite so much.

Both phones come in Glacial Green and a glossy grey, while neither pack a headphone jack.

5. The Pro model adds a ‘Photochromatic’ sensor on the back and generally better camera smarts

Arguably the most significant difference between the two variants is in the capabilities of the camera.

Let’s have a look at the Pro camera specs first:

Main camera – 48MP Sony IMX689, OIS, f/1.8 lens

Telephoto camera – 8MP, OIS, 3x hybrid zoom

Ultra-wide – 48MP. 119-degree field-of-view

Colour filter camera – 5MP

Front – 16MP

And now the standard OnePlus 8:

Main camera – 48MP Sony IMX586, OIS, f/1.7.5

Ultra-wide – 16MP, f/2.2, 116-degree field-of-view

Macro camera – 2MP

Front – 16MP

While both have a 48-megapixel primary sensor, the Pro models use the newer IM689 Sony sensor which we’ve found to provide a better overall image. 4K video looks a lot sharper on the Pro.

The Pro also captures far better ultra-wide shots, benefits from 3x hybrid zoom and ditches the dedicated macro camera for a surprisingly good macro setting in the camera app. It also has a 5MP colour filter sensor that captures chromatic shots; replacing bright colours with toned-down browns and whites.

6. And finally…the prices

For all that extra tech, the OnePlus 8 Pro costs a fair bit more than its sibling:

OnePlus 8 – £599 (8GB/128GB) £699 (12GB/256GB)

OnePlus 8 Pro – £799 (8GB/128GB) £899 (12GB/256GB)

Both phones will be available starting on April 21.

