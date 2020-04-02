OnePlus 8 to be joined by another surprise reveal at April event

We already know a lot about the OnePlus 8 ahead of its official reveal on April 14, but it might not be the only new product the Chinese company unveils on that day.

A rumour suggests the firm may be set to reveal a 30w wireless charger at the same event. This makes sense as the OnePlus 8 series could be the first set of devices from OnePlus to support wireless charging.

As we’ve seen with other phones that have fast wireless charging, the phones that support it are often joined by specific wireless chargers that can utilise the full speed.

Little else was revealed about the charger, other than that it could be called OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger.

The same source reports that OnePlus is also set to launch of new pair of wireless headphones soon, although don’t expect to see these at the OnePlus 8 event.

OnePlus has a track record of unveiling new headphones at the same time as its flagship phones so we wouldn’t be surprised to see them unveiled around the same time as the OnePlus 8.

These wireless buds are said to be called Bullets Wireless Z, however that’s all the information that was given, Previous Bullets wireless headphones have taken on the neckband style, so these could follow that design or maybe even offer a truly wireless solution like the incredibly popular AirPods from Apple.

The OnePlus 8 series might not be official yet, but the brand has been keen to tout many of its high-end features. These include 5G support across the range, a Snapdragon 865 chipset, fast LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage. It’s shaping up to be a very intriguing device.

The OnePlus 7 Pro was one of the best Android phones of 2019 and we’re certainly excited to see what is in store this time around. Thankfully we won’t have to wait too long to find out.

Source: 91Mobiles

