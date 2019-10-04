OnePlus 8 renders appear before the OnePlus 7T even goes on sale

Renders of the OnePlus 8 have already been spread online, even before the OnePlus 7T has gone on sale in the UK. Here’s what they show.

Most notably, the renders give away a holepunch camera at the top of the screen, rather than the teardrop notch of the OnePlus 7 or the pop-up camera of the OnePlus 7 Pro. The controversial design, similar to that of the Samsung S10 Plus, will undoubtedly divide consumers between those who want an uninterrupted display at all costs and those who are happy to see the selfie camera peeking out of the screen. For all that, most of the other differences seem minimal, and it bears a close resemblance to its predecessors overall.

The renders were co-released by OnLeaks and CashKaro, arriving on the scene even before the OnePlus 7T does; it’s expected to hit the UK on October 10, although it was launched in India on September 26. We have already reviewed the device, which we describe as “an excellent bit of hardware” thanks in particular to its super-smooth 90Hz AMOLED screen, rapid charging, and powerful performance. However, there was still room for improvement on the camera, and it seems that the price will remain a mystery until the launch. It’s an impressive device that will prove to be a hard act to follow for the OnePlus 8, no matter what it looks like.

The relatively conservative design suggests that OnePlus will, for now, avoid hopping onto the latest bandwagon of foldable screens for its flagship range. The Samsung Galaxy Fold eventually launched after months of re-testing following its disastrous original debut, and there are several imitators in its wake, not least the Huawei Mate X. The Motorola Razr 2019 is still expected to be released before the end of the year, and Microsoft will join the party before the end of 2020 with its own foldable phone, named the Microsoft Surface Duo.

