The OnePlus 8 Pro will have one of the Galaxy S10’s worst features

The OnePlus 8 Pro will cut one of the OnePlus 7 series of smartphones’ best features, according to a fresh ‘leak’.

The news broke yesterday via the website True-Tech which reported an unnamed source “familiar with the matter” leaking a design document to it.

The design document showed that the, currently fictional, OnePlus 8 Pro will have a similar “hole-punch” front-camera design to Samsung’s current Galaxy S10 line of phones.

This is a marked departure from the OnePlus 7 series, which have beautiful all-screen designs with pop up front cameras. We’re big fans of the design, feeling it is significantly more elegant than competing notch and hole punch camera housings you’ll find on most other phones.

The document also revealed the new OnePlus phone will have a “quad-sensor” rear camera. The exact sensors used weren’t detailed but it looks similar to the ones you’ll find in most 2019 flagships, combining three regular cameras with a ToF (time of flight) fourth sensor.

ToF sensors are a vogue item in the world of smartphones that help cameras better capture depth. This lets them take better portrait shots with improved bokeh effects, where the foreground is in focus but the background is slightly blurred.

None of the information detailed in the ‘leak’ is beyond the realm of imagination, but we’d still take the leak with a pinch of salt. The source doesn’t have a huge track record for leaking phone information.

Related: Best smartphone 2019

The fact it comes so soon after the launch of the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro also means, even if the document is legit, it may not reflect the final design of the OnePlus 8 Pro. Companies regularly experiment during the design process and make changes throughout.

The OnePlus 7 Pro won phone of the year at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2019 earlier this year. It’s design, top end hardware and atypical 90Hz “Fluid AMOLED” display were key factors that helped it secure its victory.

We’d like the Fluid AMOLED tech to reappear on the next OnePlus phone as well. Fluid AMOLED is a custom screen tech that lets the display switch between 60Hz and 90Hz. The higher refresh rate makes the screen smooth to use and can offer a competitive advantage in things like gaming.

Deputy Editor After graduating from King’s College London, Alastair started his career covering government technology policy and cyber security at The International Business Times. He later joined Incisive Media as…