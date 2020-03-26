OnePlus Pro 8 will finally get two most-wanted features – report

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are almost upon us and two major questions are yet to be answered: will the phones have a proper waterproofing certification and wireless charging?

The latest spin of the rumour mill suggests that for the OnePlus 8 Pro, at least, the answer is yes. The higher-end model could benefit from an incredible 30W wireless charging speed.

OnePlus has held off on wireless charging for the longest time, claiming speeds can’t match its proprietary wired experience, but 30W certainly changes things. It could be joined by 3W reverse wireless charging too.

Ishan Agarwal, the young whippersnapper of the elite Twitter leakers, claims to have a pretty stacked spec sheet for both of the phones, due out this spring. He believes the OnePlus 8 Pro will be absolutely stacked, leaving no real middle ground between the two devices. The Pro model will be the only one in the range with a IP68 waterproofing certification.

According to the spec sheet, it will be headlined by a 6.78-inch 120Hz QHD+ display and a quad-camera set up boasting a pair of 48-megapixel sensors augmented by 8-megapixel and 5-megapixel snappers. The front facing selfie camera will be 16-megapixels, the leaker says.

Doing the heavy lifting is the the Snapdragon 865 processor (8/12GB RAM) with the 5G modem and a 4,510mAh battery.

The tweet also brings more credence to reports there’ll be a ‘seafoam green’ colour way added to both devices, which was also leaked by @OnLeaks today (pictured above).

As for the standard OnePlus 8, well it looks very standard by comparison. According to the spec sheet published by Argarwal, it’ll be slightly smaller with 6.55-inch Full HD display that’ll be limited to a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Snapdragon 865 (8/12GB RAM) with 5G is on board, according to the leak, but the battery will be slightly smaller at 4,300mAh. As for the cameras there’ll be 48-megapixel, 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel rear-facing cameras and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

It will still have the 30W Warp Charge 30T tech, but no wireless charging and no IP rating, according to the leak.

