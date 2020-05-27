OnePlus 8 Pro sales rationed to once a week – here’s how to get one

OnePlus is rationing supplies of the OnePlus 8 Pro in Europe due to significant supply issues.

The company says it will hold flash sales once a week for the OnePlus 8 Pro across the continent, starting tomorrow as 10am UK time. The first sale will also see a limited edition (well, even more limited) Ultramarine Blue join the Glacial Green edition this Thursday.

OnePlus says defining a certain day and time each week should give everyone a fair stab at getting a phone, while it has a limited supply of handsets coming into the warehouse each week.

Related: OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8

Getting ahold of a OnePlus 8 Pro has been pretty tricky since launch and the company says the massive initial demand and the ‘unforgiving manufacturing world’ is responsible for the shortage.

In a blog post on Wednesday, the company wrote: “Starting this week, we’ll be hosting flash sales* for the OnePlus 8 Pro 12+256 Glacial Green in all our European markets every Thursday at 10AM UK time (11AM in central Europe and noon in Finland).

“We hope that this interim solution can help our community purchase the device of their choice, while we are working hard to get the OnePlus 8 Pro into the hands of every customer who wants one, as quickly as possible.”

The company points out that ‘flash sale’ doesn’t mean it’ll be cheaper. Just, you know, likely to be gone in a flash. It is presumed the flash sale will last until the weekly supplies run out.

It’ll be interesting to see just how many phones the company has up for grabs each week, or whether they’ll instantly sell out. It could end up being a pretty cool marketing ploy to drum up interest in what our reviewer described as the company’s first true flagship.

Will you be lining up for your rationed OnePlus 8 Pro? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …