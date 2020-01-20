OnePlus 8 Pro could edge out Galaxy S20 range in one key category

In 2020, smartphone users will be faced with more choice than ever at the highest end of the market, so the finest margins will define some people’s smartphone decisions.

So, while the max resolution at the top 120Hz display setting might now sound like the biggest deal, it might to those users picking between the OnePlus 8 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S20 range.

According to a new leak from True Tech, the OnePlus 8 Pro might have the edge. The site displays a purported image of the forthcoming handset showing the display setting on the within a new refresh rate menu.

Interestingly, the ‘regular tipster’ reckons the display resolution will not be brought down when activating the higher setting, which will have a slightly more detrimental effect on battery life judging by the image provided.

Should the resolution remain at its highest possible setting when applied by users, it could give OnePlus an egg over the Galaxy S20 phones, which are rumoured to only offer a 1080p full HD resolution when the 120Hz setting is in use.

Again, these are fine margins and we don’t know just how detrimental to battery life the setting will be on the OnePlus 8 Pro compared to the Galaxy S20 range (should that be the eventual name), so a lot of this will come down to the testing the devices once both have been launched.

Related: Best smartphones 2020

Naturally, users will also be able to choose 90Hz and 60Hz display rates, according to the image depicted, so there’ll be plenty of possibilities for maximising battery life for standard usage.

Another thing to note from the image posted by True Tech, if legitimate, is the positioning of the camera on the OnePlus 8 Pro. As rumours have suggested, gone is the pop-up selfie cam, replaced by a punch hole camera in the top left corner of the display.

Personally, we’d be sad to see the pop-up go in favour of this design regression. While the image looks legitimate, this isn’t a source we’re overly familiar with, so we’re taking a wait and see attitude on this leak.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …