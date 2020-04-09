OnePlus 8 Pro could cost up to £1,000, with price hikes across the range

When OnePlus first came on the scene, its phones were marketed as flagship killers. These devices promised specs and functionality akin the top handsets on the market, but at a much lower cost.

Over the years, the firm’s prices have steadily crept up, as OnePlus went toe-to-toe with the big players. Now, it appears as if company might be about to release the flagship others may seek to kill.

Judging by a listing from a retailer in the Czech Republic the high-end OnePlus 8 Pro could cost up to £1,000, for the top-end device.

The retailer Alza believes the OnePlus 8 Pro with 8GB of RAM and 128GB for storage will cost €929, while the top spec version with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage will cost €1,019, That converts to about £895, but the euros-to-sterling conversions are often closely aligned, rather than reflected by the exchange rate.

The OnePlus 7T Pro started at €759, for example, but that converted to £699 in sterling. The odds are that the top end model will still be slightly under £1,000, but given the weak pound, we wouldn’t be surprised to see it top the 1G mark.

Regardless of the UK price, that would be a in increase of €140 over the price for the OnePlus 7T Pro. It appears the 5G connectivity being added to the phones is one of the major reasons why the price may rise, while the phones will have wireless charging for the first time and, it seems, waterproof certification.

OnePlus’ decision to fulfil fans wish lists looks like it’ll hit their wallets in the weeks to come. According to the report, which originated from the usually reliable WinFuture site, the price increases are up around €140 (around £122) across the board.

