OnePlus 8 Pro bug means owners are stuck with standard-def Netflix

The OnePlus 8 Pro has a beautiful, large display with a a 120Hz refresh rate and a HDR mode, which is ideal for video apps like Netflix.

However, an acknowledged issue with the handset means some early adopters are only able to watch content from providers like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video in standard definition.

OnePlus is working on a fix for the problem that reportedly began with the Oxygen OS version 15.5.5 update for the OnePlus 8 Pro and continues within version 15.5.6.

According to posters on the OnePlus community forum, the issue has been a problem for a month.

A OnePlus spokesperson told Android Authority: “This is a known issue affecting a limited number of devices. We are working on an OTA to resolve this in late June.”

So, what’s causing the issue? Well it appears it may be related to the Google-owned DRM platform called Widevine, which is used to ensure certain content is only available to eligible subscribers.

The Oxygen OS update is reportedly downgrading Widevine’s security level from level 1 to level 3, which disables HD video on apps using the protocol. Among those are Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

While it’s hardly the biggest deal in a world dealing, with so many ongoing crises right now, it’s not the best time for the issue to strike given how reliant we are on streaming services. The fix is coming, but not for at least a couple of weeks it seems. OnePlus has already had to release a fix for the OnePlus 8 Pro display after many users experienced a green tint

Back in April, the firm told Trusted Reviews: “OnePlus values user feedback and is committed to delivering the best smartphone experience. Our team is currently investigating these reports to identify the best solutions for our users, and we will issue updates as soon as they are ready. Regarding the green tint, we are working to resolve this in our next OTA.”

