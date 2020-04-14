OnePlus 8 Pro 30W Wireless Charging: how much does it cost?

The OnePlus 8 Pro finally answered fans’ prayers by adding wireless charging capabilities and, as promised, the company isn’t just dipping its toes into the cable-free waters.

The OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger promises replenishment at a mightily impressive 30 watts – that supersedes anything we’ve seen from a mainstream smartphone. OnePlus promises it’ll take the phone’s battery from 0-50% in under half an hour.

Naturally, that new tech comes at a price on top of the £799 Android 10 smartphone, which ships with a wired charger in the box.

The Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger stand costs £69.99 from the OnePlus Store, or £66.45 (5% off) if you order when purchasing the phone. Overall, that’s a pretty reasonable price point, we’d say

OnePlus is also offering pre-order customers the chance to win one, although we’re surprised it isn’t dangling a free one as an incentive to reserve the device, which goes on sale on April 21 (April 29 in the US).

The individual item is currently listed as out of stock at the moment, but may become available in the coming hours or days.

The new charger’s design is much more focused on heat management than any wireless chargers we’ve seen before, going so far as to include a fan (audible) to keep things running cooly. It’s also a stand rather than a pad, which means you’ll be able to charge your phone at your desk and still see incoming notifications, rather than placing it flat on a surface.

OnePlus also promises charging can be achieved through cases as thick as 8mm, while there’s also a Bedtime mode enabled by default that restrict overnight charging speeds to 10w. As well as the 30W capabilities, the OnePlus 8 Pro is also compatible with existing Qi wireless chargers, meaning you’ll be able to replenish the handset cable free; albeit at a much slower rate.

