OnePlus 8 new colour leaked as release date gets confirmed

A Twitter has revealed the new colours that will be available on the OnePlus 8 – and there’s one bound to catch your eye.

Renowned leaker Ishan Agarwal has claimed there’ll be three new colours for the OnePlus 8.

The new shades will officially be called Interstellar Glow, Glacial Green, and Onyx Black. It’s unsurprising that one of the colours is black – always a safe bet – and it’s interesting to see the brand adopt a green hue, somewhat similar to the Midnight Green option for the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. But undoubtedly the most intriguing colour is Interstellar glow, which gives off a very attractive sunset effect – we can’t wait to see it in the flesh!

We’ve also finally got official confirmation from OnePlus as to when the range of phones will get a release: Tuesday, April 14.

We’ve come across plenty of other rumours regarding the OnePlus 8 in recent weeks, so we’ve got a decent idea of what to expect from the performance as well as the looks. First of all, it’s slated to rock a Snapdragon 865 chipset, which will have 5G connectivity thanks to the X55 modem.

It’s also thought to have three camera sensors on the rear panel, though the exact resolution and function of the sensors remains a mystery. On top of that we know that it will boast an incredible 120Hz display refresh rate to enhance even smoother scrolling. As you can see from the tweet embedded above, the design has also been significantly changed, with the nifty pop-up camera of the previous generation ditched for a cut-out selfie camera set into the screen – and that’s a change that we expect to be controversial.

The new smartphone from OnePlus will be a direct follow-up to the recent OnePlus 7T Pro, to which we awarded 4 stars out of 5 in our review. We reserved praise for its stunning display, excellent performance and speedy charging – but we’re hoping for significant improvements to the camera this time around.

