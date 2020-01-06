New rumours suggest that we’re still on track to receive a budget version of the upcoming OnePlus 8 – and the Lite version might not be too light on hardware, with three cameras crammed on the back of the handset.

Eagle-eyed tipster SlashLeaks spotted a dummy version of the 8 Lite in a talk show, which featured none other than OnePlus CEO Pete Lau. Midway through the conversation, one of the hosts in the video places a box full of mobile phones in the middle of a table.

Smack bang at the front is a dark blue OnePlus phone that could well be our first look at the 8 Lite.

Related: Should you buy the OnePlus 7t?

The new leak doesn’t line up with previous rumours, which suggested that the 8 Lite was only going to sport two cameras. But given that we’re still wading through rumours and tips here – rather than actual facts – it’s possible that OnePlus decided to upgrade the camera offering on its mid-range phones and reverse an earlier decision.

Other than the triple-camera set up, not much more is given away about the phone. We’re not shown a clear view of the handset’s front in the video, but most people are predicting a punch hole selfie camera will make an appearance.

Previous leaks from 91mobiles and OnLeaks had suggested that the screen would measure somewhere between 6.4 and 6.5 inches. And given that OnePlus dropped the headphone jack on the 7 model, it seems unlikely that we’ll see one creeping back into the 8 Lite.

Related: Samsung’s new mid-range A71 phone is here

The key reveal for this phone will be the price. When OnePlus first started making phones one of its flagship devices would set you back £229. Cut to last year and the OnePlus 7t leaped in price, retailing for £549. The 8 Lite could see a return to those popular budget offerings.

As Samsung has just revealed a new mid-range set of mobiles with a quad-camera set-up, 2020 could see a budget phone price battle between the two big names.

Senior staff writer Ruth started her career at Metro newspaper, working as a staff writer for the features section. After a brief stint working on a new channel for VICE UK, she joined the Trusted Reviews team in 2019 as…